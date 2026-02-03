Tusk announced that he would visit Kyiv together with Finance Minister Domański

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that he will visit Kyiv together with Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to EP.

Tusk noted that his trip to Kyiv this week was not accidental. Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański will accompany him, in particular, due to preparations for a global conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will take place in June in Gdansk.

"He is preparing a global conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will take place in June in Gdańsk," explained the Polish prime minister.

What preceded it?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit Kyiv in the coming days.

Read more: Tusk to visit Kyiv in coming days at Zelenskyy’s invitation