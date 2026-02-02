Tusk to visit Kyiv in coming days at Zelenskyy’s invitation
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will arrive in Kyiv for a visit in the coming days.
The Polish prime minister wrote this on Monday evening on X, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"At the invitation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I will be in Kyiv in the coming days. In this dramatic time, Ukraine must not be left alone," Tusk said.
Background
- Zelenskyy met with Tusk in person on December 19 during the Ukrainian leader’s visit to Warsaw. At that time, Zelenskyy discussed with Tusk, in particular, strengthening Ukraine’s combat aviation and defense projects within the SAFE program, including the joint production of drones.
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