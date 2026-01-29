European Commissioners to come to Kyiv for anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion, - Kos
A group of European commissioners led by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will visit Kyiv in February, ahead of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kos announced this before the start of the EU Council meeting, according to Censor.NET, with reference to European Truth.
According to her, European Commissioners will arrive in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale war. Kos expressed hope that the European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary support to ensure decent living conditions in wartime.
Topics for discussion
On January 29, EU foreign ministers also plan to discuss energy and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in light of Russia's ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Kos drew particular attention to the attacks on passenger trains, noting that Russia is carrying out deliberate attacks using several drones, which, in her words, cannot be a coincidence. The European Commissioner stressed that the EU will continue to support Ukraine.
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