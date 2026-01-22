Witkoff plans to visit Kyiv in near future

Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff said that he plans to visit Kyiv in the near future.

He made this announcement in a comment to Novosti Live, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Witkoff was asked when he would be able to visit Kyiv. He replied, "Soon."

However, he did not specify when exactly this would happen.

Read more: Trump’s special envoy Kellogg plans to visit Ukraine in coming weeks

What preceded this?

Read more: Czech Republic criticises President Pavel for comments on supplying aircraft to Ukraine