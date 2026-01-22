Witkoff plans to visit Kyiv in near future
Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff said that he plans to visit Kyiv in the near future.
He made this announcement in a comment to Novosti Live, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
Witkoff was asked when he would be able to visit Kyiv. He replied, "Soon."
However, he did not specify when exactly this would happen.
What preceded this?
- It is known that earlier, the Ukrainian delegation in Davos held a meeting with representatives of BlackRock. A separate meeting was also held with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.
- On 22 January, he will meet with Putin. The Kremlin has also confirmed the meeting.
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