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Trump’s special envoy Kellogg plans to visit Ukraine in coming weeks
US President Donald Trump’s special representative, Keith Kellogg, plans to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks.
Kellogg told reporters this on January 21, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Kellogg said he could visit Ukraine in a few weeks.
According to the US special envoy, he plans to come to Ukraine after a scheduled trip to Japan.
"Probably in about a month and a half. My daughter was there for two weeks. So we’ll go to Japan first, and then to you," Kellogg said.
Kellogg’s visit
- As a reminder, the last time Keith Kellogg visited Kyiv was on September 11, 2025.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy jokingly called Kellogg "American air defense no worse than the Patriot system" when he comes to Kyiv, because Russian attacks stop then.
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