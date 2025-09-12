Shmyhal meets with Kellogg: Discussed possibility of supplying new Patriot systems to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with U.S. President’s special representative, General Keith Kellogg, who is visiting Kyiv.

Shmyhal announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

The defense minister informed the American side about the results of the latest Ramstein-format meeting, at which Ukraine received clear signals of continued support.

"We discussed the possibility of the Ukrainian Defense Forces receiving new Patriot systems and ammunition for them. We provided the delegation with data on the battlefield situation, as well as details of Russia’s provocation against Poland. With such actions, Russia is testing NATO’s response, so the allies’ reaction must be coordinated and decisive," Shmyhal said.

The minister thanked the United States and General Kellogg for their personal efforts aimed at bringing about a just and lasting peace and urged stronger sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

