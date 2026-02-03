Zelenskyy: Russia answered Trump’s personal request with record number of ballistic missiles, Ukraine awaits reaction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a response from the United States to another massive Russian attack on February 3 and the breach of the "energy truce".

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Breach of the "energy truce"

The head of state noted that Russia had demonstratively disregarded a personal request from US President Donald Trump to limit strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector.

It was America’s proposal: to stop targeting Ukraine’s energy sector during diplomacy and in these freezing winter conditions. There was a personal request from the President of the United States. We see that Russia responded to this request with a record number of ballistic missiles — not even four days have passed of the week they were asked for. This says a lot about everything else Russia promises or may still promise. If their word does not hold even now, what can be expected next?" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy ready to conclude deal with Russians, but it must be acceptable to all – Rutte

He recalled that the Russians had lied even before the full-scale war they started, trying to deceive everyone around them about their intentions.

"They are incorrigible in Moscow. And they want to exploit the cold, because they cannot subdue us, Ukraine, with their assaults. Russia’s bet on war must receive a response from the world... Russia must feel pressure so that they fulfill partners’ requests and genuinely moves in negotiations toward peace. So far, only Ukraine is expected to make concessions. Russia must make concessions, and the main one is to stop the aggression. The one who started the war must take steps toward de-escalation and ending the war. If that is not happening, and as long as it is not happening, every Russian strike hits not only our energy sector, not only our cities and communities in -20 — every strike also hits those leaders who talk to Russia and get further war in response," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy approved new structure for Ukraine’s defence plan

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 3

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Read more: TPP-5 and two substations damaged in Kharkiv, 105,000 customers without heat, state of emergency declared, - Terekhov