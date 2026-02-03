Zelenskyy ready to conclude deal with Russians, but it must be acceptable to all – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is convinced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to conclude a peace deal with Russia. However, Russia must also demonstrate such willingness.

He said this at a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Rutte noted that Russia’s strikes on civilian infrastructure are aimed at creating chaos for civilians.

"Of course, war itself is madness. Russia’s attack was unprovoked. But these are not even military actions. These are strikes on innocent civilians. I take this extremely seriously," he stressed.

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Rutte is convinced that President Zelenskyy is "absolutely ready to play by the rules and conclude a deal with the Russians that, of course, must be acceptable to all parties and, first and foremost, without any doubt, to Ukraine."

"Of course, this (Russia’s latest large-scale attack. – Ed.) raises the question of whether the Russians are really serious about this (a peace deal. – Ed.). I hope they are serious. The U.S. president, together with his team, is doing everything possible to bring peace, and I give him credit for that. But this night was a very bad signal," the NATO secretary general added.

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Background

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

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