Zelenskyy after talks with von der Leyen: New deliveries of generators and energy equipment to come soon

In the near future, Ukraine will receive additional deliveries of generators and supplementary energy equipment from the European Union.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

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Energy support from the EU

"We spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about energy support for Ukraine. The European Union is providing us with significant assistance, and in the near future there will be further deliveries of generators and additional energy equipment," the head of state said.

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Sanctions pressure on Russia

In addition, the President of the European Commission informed about the finalization of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

"We see what is already happening to the Russian economy and what may follow if the pressure works properly. We are working in this direction, and important steps must be taken," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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Diplomatic work

The parties also discussed diplomatic efforts and work on documents regarding security guarantees and the recovery plan.

"We agreed that our teams will work more closely together to ensure clarity and a full understanding of future decisions," the president added.

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