State Duma Speaker Volodin threatened Ukraine with "weapons of retaliation": New problems will arise "as early as next week"
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin hinted that Russian deputies insist on striking Ukraine with so-called "weapons of retaliation" as early as next week, when, according to weather forecasts, the air temperature may drop to -30°C.
Volodin wrote about this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Volodin's threats
He directly accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly unwillingness to implement "the agreements between Putin and Trump" and added that Ukrainians can expect "new problems" "as early as next week."
"State Duma deputies insist on the use of more powerful weapons - 'weapons of retaliation'. And on achieving the goals of the special military operation (the war in Ukraine. - Ed.)," Volodin writes.
What preceded it
- Recall that the day before, US President Donald Trump said that he personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would respond in kind if Russia did not attack Ukraine's energy sector.
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