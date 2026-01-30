Zelenskyy: week without strikes on energy began overnight into Friday; Ukraine ready to act in mirror manner

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to mirror restraint from strikes on Russian energy facilities.

The head of state said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia is refocusing strikes on logistics

According to Zelenskyy, since the night into Friday, January 30, there have been almost no massive Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

"This day began with reports from the regions: in all our regions, since the night into Friday, there truly were no strikes on energy facilities. Almost none. Except for the Donetsk region, where there was one strike on the gas infrastructure, a strike by aerial bombs. We are also now seeing Russia refocusing on strikes on logistics, on key junction stations. In particular, one of Ukrzaliznytsia’s cars was hit, a special power-station railcar — this happened in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning. It is important that our railway workers are working and ensuring connections in all regions," the president noted.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy’s usual attacks with drones and aerial bombs continued throughout the day.

"In the Kharkiv region, there was a ballistic strike on the warehouses of the American company Philip Morris. There was a major fire. There were strikes on Nikopol, Kherson, and the border areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Our Ukrainian approach is absolutely mirrored," the head of state said.

Read more: Russia agreed to refrain from strikes on Kyiv until February 1 at Trump’s request, - Peskov

Restraint from strikes on energy

According to Zelenskyy, the United States spoke about refraining from strikes on energy for a week — the countdown began overnight into today.

"It depends on partners, of course, on the United States, how all this goes. Ukraine is ready to mirror restraint from strikes, and today we did not carry out strikes on Russian energy facilities," the president added.

Read more: Russia did not attack energy facilities overnight, but is now targeting logistics, - Zelenskyy