There were no direct agreements with Russia on energy truce, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will respond in kind if Russia does not attack Ukraine's energy sector.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists.
Energy truce – US initiative
In response to a question about whether an energy truce had been established for the coming week, Zelensky noted that this issue had been raised by the American side during negotiations in Abu Dhabi on 23-24 January.
"If Russia heard the signal from the American side in the same way that we did, then we will probably have some kind of result and will be able to evaluate it. There are no secrets here. There was no direct dialogue or direct agreements on this between us and Russia," the president said.
He stressed that the idea of an energy truce is an initiative of the American side and personally of the President of the United States.
No official agreement has been reached
"And we can consider this an opportunity, not an agreement. Whether it will work or not, and what will work, I cannot tell you yet.
We do not have a ceasefire. We do not have an official agreement on a ceasefire, as people agree during various possible negotiations," Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine will respond in kind
He also noted that Ukraine "will adhere to a mirror approach to such steps."
"If Russia does not attack our energy sector, whether generating or any other, we will not attack their energy sector. I think this is the answer that the mediator of the negotiations, namely the United States of America, was counting on," Zelenskyy explained.
The president stressed that "in any case, we want to end the war and we are ready for de-escalation steps."
"If Russia does not attack us, we will not take any corresponding measures," he concluded.
Background
- Recall that a day earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password