Zelenskyy: Situation overnight will show whether Russia adheres to energy ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation overnight and in the coming days will show whether Russia will adhere to the energy ceasefire.

The head of state said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the president, Ukraine’s negotiating team is in contact almost every hour, including Rustem Umerov and other members of the delegation.

"We are communicating with partners — with the American side — about truly effective formats and truly needed results. Ukraine is ready for meetings, Ukraine is ready for decisions, and we expect that partners will be able to be as effective as possible — in Europe, in America, everywhere. Exactly as needed for a lasting peace. We are using every opportunity to achieve peace and guarantee security," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the United States for its efforts to stop Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector during this time and expressed hope that America would be able to ensure this.

"There is a statement by the President of the United States today. The situation overnight and in these days — the real situation at our energy facilities and in our cities, will show this," the head of state added.

Read more: We expect agreements to be upheld, Zelenskyy responds to Trump’s statement on Putin’s promise to halt shelling

Background

Recall that a day earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US leader Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

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