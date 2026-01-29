First batch of 400 generators from Polish government delivered to Kyiv
Poland’s Government Strategic Reserves Agency has begun the practical implementation of assistance to Ukraine in response to Russian shelling of energy infrastructure.
As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a message by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kyiv published on social media platform X.
The first batch of generators is already in Kyiv
Poland’s Chargé d’Affaires a.i. in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, officially handed over the generators to the Ukrainian side. The equipment was received by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba and Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.
The delivery became part of a broader assistance program from Polish government reserves.
Poland is preparing large-scale support for Ukraine
Earlier, the Polish side announced the transfer of 400 generators of various types. The equipment is intended for critical infrastructure and the needs of the regions.
In parallel, a nationwide charity campaign is underway in Poland. More than five million zlotys have already been raised as part of it.
The campaign titled "Heat from Poland for Kyiv" was organized by the Stand with Ukraine foundation. The funds raised are also being directed to purchase generators.
- In Kyiv, as of January 29, 454 residential buildings remain without heat supply.
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