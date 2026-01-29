Supermarkets in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district urged to switch to 24/7 operation

The government has urged retail chains to organize 24/7 operations for certain grocery supermarkets in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district.

The Ministry of Economy’s press service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Such retail facilities should ensure uninterrupted access to food for the population, and also partially perform the functions of Points of Invincibility—providing an opportunity to warm up and charge mobile devices.

Given the high level of social responsibility of retail chains, the supermarkets will operate both in the normal mode when centralized power supply is available and using their own power generation sources in the event of outages," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Economy said that information on the start of the supermarkets’ 24/7 operations, as well as the list of stores and their addresses, will be published by the Desnianskyi District State Administration.

Read more: 87% of Ukrainians stay at home despite energy-related problems – survey

Background

On January 24, the most difficult situation with restoring electricity was observed in Troieshchyna, where there were problems with heating and water supply as well as electricity.

On January 29, DTEK reported that after Russian attacks, the situation with electricity supply in Troieshchyna in Kyiv remains difficult.

Read more: Kyiv has most difficult power situation. City authorities must act much faster, Zelenskyy says