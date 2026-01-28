Kyiv has most difficult power situation. City authorities must act much faster, Zelenskyy says

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters / Scanpix / LETA

The most difficult situation in the country with heating and electricity remains in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the city authorities of the capital to act much faster to make life easier for Kyiv residents in February.

The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy on the situation in Kyiv

"The most difficult situation right now is in Kyiv, primarily with heating, and there are also significant problems with electricity. Teams from many of our regions are involved for Kyiv, in fact, from across the country, including frontline regions that are ready to help," he said.

The head of state noted that Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is providing hot meals in areas of Kyiv where this is needed.

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Appeal to the city authorities

According to the president, in the past day alone, 6,200 people in Kyiv received such assistance. In Kyiv Oblast, 22,000 people received hot meals.

Zelenskyy said he expects reports on all the instructions regarding work with partners that were given.

"Equipment should have been sought and purchased before this winter, and the city authorities in Kyiv must act much faster now so that at least in February, it is easier for people. All the more so since everyone in the government is ready to help," the head of state added.

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