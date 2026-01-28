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Work with US on post-war reconstruction agreement is actively underway, - Zelenskyy
Work with the American side on preparations for an agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction is actively underway.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
"Our negotiating team and government officials have identified issues that need to be worked out in more detail in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction. Work with the American side is actively underway, and the Ukrainian side is working as quickly as possible. I would like to thank the representatives of the President of the United States for their constructive approach to the negotiations. We must achieve a result as soon as possible," the statement said.
What preceded this?
- Politico reported that the US considers its security guarantees to be more important than European ones.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the document on security guarantees from the US is 100% ready.
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