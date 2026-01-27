US offers Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for withdrawal of Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas, - FT
Security guarantees from the United States will depend on Ukraine's agreement to withdraw troops from the unoccupied territories of Donbas.
This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Eight sources familiar with the negotiations said that the Trump administration hinted to Kyiv that it would have to agree to a peace deal that would involve giving up the eastern Donbas region.
Washington also noted that it could offer Ukraine more weapons to strengthen its army after the war if Kyiv agrees.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said this was not true.
"The only role of the US in the peace process is to bring both sides together to reach an agreement," she said.
The Office of the President of Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment.
What preceded this?
- Politico reported that the US considers its security guarantees to be more important than those of Europe.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the document on security guarantees from the US is 100% ready.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password