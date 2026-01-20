Signing of "prosperity plan" between US and Ukraine cancelled, - Axios

The dispute between the US and the EU over Greenland's status has sidelined planned talks on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery during Davos Week.

This was reported by Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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According to sources, the plan for leaders to sign the so-called "prosperity plan" has been cancelled, although the American side noted that no specific date for signing had been set and the document still needs further refinement.

Despite this, Donald Trump still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders, but no significant breakthroughs should be expected at this stage.

Read more: Ukraine is being pushed into background at Davos meeting because of Greenland, - FT

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs against a number of European countries that disagree with his position on Greenland, effective 1 February.

Members of the European Parliament have already announced their readiness to suspend the approval of the trade agreement between the EU and the US. In addition, European Council President António Costa announced the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council to coordinate further actions.

Read more: Europe considers creating military alliance with Ukraine without U.S., media report