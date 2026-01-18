Security guarantees, pressure on Russia and military aid to Ukraine: Syrskyi took part in meeting of commanders-in-chief of Coalition of Willing. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a regular meeting of commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of the member states of the"Coalition of the Willing," which was held via video conference.

Syrskyi announced this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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Security guarantees

Syrskyi noted that together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, they discussed with their partners the formats of their countries' participation in the implementation of international security guarantees for Ukraine.

Pressure on Russia

"I emphasised that Russia continues to show no willingness to end the war, continuing its terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. In this regard, I stressed the importance of further strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor state so that the cost of continuing the war becomes unbearable for the Russian economy," the commander-in-chief added.

At the same time, he stressed the critical importance of further joint strengthening of the capabilities of the defence-industrial complexes and armed forces of the countries of free Europe.

Military aid to Ukraine

The parties paid particular attention to the issue of continuing military aid to Ukraine as a key prerequisite for maintaining the combat readiness of the Defence Forces and their ability to continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy on the battlefield.

See more: Instructed to finalise "historic" document on security guarantees for Ukraine from US, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

On behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi thanked the organisers of the meeting - Commander-in-Chief of the French Armed Forces General Fabien Mandon and Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton. He also expressed his gratitude for the participation in the event of the Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe, Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Alex Grynkewich, and the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Sean Clancy.

He stressed that their presence is a convincing testimony to transatlantic unity and unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle for statehood and a European future.

"I am grateful to our partners for every practical step that brings a just peace closer for Ukraine and all of Europe. Together, we are not only defending borders — we are defending the values on which the free world is based," Syrskyi added.