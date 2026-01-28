Zelenskyy: Intelligence has information Russia is preparing new strike

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is preparing a new strike on Ukraine.

He said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia preparing a new attack

"We also know that the Russians are preparing a new strike. Intelligence is providing information about this, and right now America, right now Europe, right now all partners need to understand how this discredits diplomatic talks. Every Russian strike does," the head of state said.

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The world has the power to ensure peace

Zelenskyy noted that everyone who truly wants peace must work to ensure that Russia is preparing not for massive strikes, but for ending the war. He expressed confidence that the world has the power to ensure this.

"When there are so many diplomatic efforts to end this war, when Americans are talking with Russians and Europeans are trying, all this diplomacy must carry real weight for people, real meaning in the situation right now. When Russian strikes continue and assaults go on, it is hard for people to feel that diplomacy is constructive and can deliver results. Everyone who truly wants peace must think about how to ensure that the Russians are preparing not for new massive attacks, but for ending the war. The world has the power to ensure this. We only need to use this power, for the sake of peace," the president said.

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