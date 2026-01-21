Congressman Bacon urges Trump to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and air defense systems
Republican Congressman Don Bacon urged U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and air defense systems amid Russian attacks on energy facilities.
He wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.
Bacon calls for more help for Ukraine
"The Trump Administration is doing way too little to help Ukraine. We should be sending more long-range precision weapons and more air defenses. The Biden Administration would send too little, too late. But, that was better than now, " the US lawmaker wrote.
Shelling on the night of January 20
- As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.
- 5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.
- The shelling damaged a school, houses, and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.
- In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.
- As a result of the nightly enemy attack, there was a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.
- A critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was attacked.
- In the Poltava region, an industrial facility was hit.
- In the Kherson region, four people were injured as a result of Russian attacks.
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