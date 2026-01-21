Congressman Bacon urges Trump to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and air defense systems

Republican Congressman Don Bacon urged U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and air defense systems amid Russian attacks on energy facilities.

He wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Bacon calls for more help for Ukraine

"The Trump Administration is doing way too little to help Ukraine. We should be sending more long-range precision weapons and more air defenses. The Biden Administration would send too little, too late. But, that was better than now, " the US lawmaker wrote.

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Shelling on the night of January 20

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