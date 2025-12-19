Weapons deliveries to Ukraine have not dropped since US policy shift – NATO

NATO has said the volume of weapons supplies to Ukraine has not decreased following a shift in U.S. policy on military aid after President Donald Trump took office.

Major General Maik Keller, deputy commander of NATO’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) mission, said this in comments to Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

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Keller said supplies did not stop after the Trump administration ended free transfers of weapons to Ukraine in January. Military assistance has been delivered either under previously approved packages or via the PURL program, which provides for weapons sales.

Asked whether deliveries had declined after the United States moved away from free assistance, Keller replied: "No, nothing." He stressed there was "no pause," and that deliveries begin immediately after a new package is announced.

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Keller said that in 2025, Ukraine received about 220,000 tonnes of military aid under NSATU. That is roughly 9,000 truckloads, 1,800 rail cars and 500 aircraft carrying weapons, ammunition and other materiel.

He added that while these volumes are "never enough," they are sufficient for Ukraine to keep fighting. For now, the main flow of aid passes through a logistics hub in Poland’s Rzeszow, and by the end of January a second center in Romania is expected to come under NATO command.

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