US Senate approves record-breaking defense budget with $800 million earmarked for Ukraine

On December 17, the US Senate backed a sweeping 2026 defense policy bill totaling a record $901 billion. The document includes $800 million in military aid for Ukraine over two years.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Reuters.

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What it provides for

The US Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, worth $901 billion, by a wide margin of 77–20. It now goes to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The bill provides for record annual military spending, a 4% pay raise for US service members, procurement of military equipment, and measures aimed at boosting competitiveness with the United States’ main rivals — China and Russia.

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What it means for Ukraine

A separate section of the bill concerns Ukraine.

The bill allocates $800 million in security assistance for Kyiv, $400 million in 2026 and $400 million in 2027. The funds would be used to pay US companies to produce weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The document also limits the US Defense Department’s ability to reduce the number of US troops in Europe below 76,000, and bars the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) from stepping down from the post.

Reuters added that the bill does not provide funding to rename the US Department of Defense as the Department of War, something Trump wants but cannot implement without formal congressional approval.

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