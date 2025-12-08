Netherlands allocates additional €700 million to support Ukraine

The Netherlands' resigning government has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional €700 million next year.

This was reported by NOS, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This became possible because other ministries will not be able to spend these funds by the end of the year.

The funds will be taken, in particular, from the Budget Fund for Defence Equipment and the Foreign Ministry's budget, where projects have been postponed.

Assistance from the Netherlands

The publication recalls that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Netherlands has provided €13.5 billion in military aid and approximately €3.5 billion in other assistance.

Read more: No decision on Ukraine without Ukraine, - statement by Benelux countries

What preceded it?

In early December, it was announced that the Netherlands would allocate €35 million to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the winter.

The country will also allocate an additional €250 million to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Read more: Netherlands allocates 35 million euros for winter support for Armed Forces of Ukraine