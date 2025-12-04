Netherlands allocates 35 million euros for winter support for Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Netherlands is providing funding for material support to the Ukrainian army to ensure effective defense during the winter period.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister David van Veel.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"Today, the Netherlands announced the allocation of €35 million through UCAP (NATO's Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package) to finance medical supplies, equipment, and other practical support to help Ukrainian troops survive the winter," reads a post on social media.

Van Veel noted that during the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, the need to keep Ukraine strong was emphasized, especially against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations on possible parameters for ending the war, and stressed that both Ukraine and Europe must have a full say in this process.

In addition, the Dutch Foreign Minister recalled that his country had contributed €250 million to PURL.

Read more: Putin’s statements about readiness to go to war with Europe should be taken seriously, - Dutch Foreign Ministry

"A significant part of our contribution to the PURL in the amount of €250 million will be allocated to a military aid package jointly with Norway and Germany. This package meets Ukraine's urgent needs and will arrive soon," Van Veel said.

Netherlands aid to Ukraine

From 2022 to 2025, the Netherlands provided Ukraine with more than €20.6 billion in support (including immediate, military, financial, humanitarian, and reconstruction assistance):

Of this amount, approximately €13.6 billion is allocated for military support.

According to government reports, the Netherlands allocated approximately €2.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2023.

At the same time, in 2024, the government has set aside more than €2 billion for military aid and even more for reconstruction, humanitarian aid, and financial support.

In 2024, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a ten-year agreement on security cooperation, which provides for support in the military, political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. It also provides for the Netherlands' participation in the restoration of critical infrastructure, strengthening security, assisting in reforms, and protecting human rights.