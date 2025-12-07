No decision on Ukraine without Ukraine, - statement by Benelux countries

Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg emphasized that Ukraine's stability is directly linked to the security of Europe as a whole. The Benelux countries assured that they would continue to provide Kyiv with political, humanitarian, military, and financial support—as much as necessary—in close cooperation with international allies.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Benelux countries and Ukraine at the OSCE Ministerial Council 2025, according to Censor.NET.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters. We strongly and unequivocally condemn the Russian Federation's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine.

During their visit to Odesa on August 26, the foreign ministers of the Benelux countries reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Their visit sent a powerful and unambiguous political signal of solidarity and confirmed the Benelux countries' firm and consistent position in the face of Russian aggression. The ministers saw firsthand the scale of the destruction and the seriousness of the security situation, while noting the impressive resilience of the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Witkoff and Kushner: Agreement reached on next steps and formats for talks with US

The statement also outlines the key principles that define the position:

Russia must immediately end its war of aggression against Ukraine and comply with the UN Charter and the Helsinki Principles, ensuring the establishment of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace that guarantees the security and stability of Ukraine and Europe and is based on the norms and principles of international law. We welcome any genuine initiatives aimed at ending this war and reaffirm the principle that no decision on Ukraine should be made without Ukraine.

Ensuring accountability for all crimes committed against Ukraine and its people, including the crime of aggression, is an urgent and fundamental task. We fully support all efforts to establish justice and ensure reparations for the victims of these crimes. We remain firmly committed to the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine has the inherent right to freely choose its own destiny – and its allies – in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The Benelux countries remain fully committed to supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Ukraine urgently needs our continued and enhanced military and financial support. Ukraine can therefore count on the Benelux countries, which will continue to provide unwavering political, humanitarian, military, and financial assistance—as much as is needed and in close coordination with our international partners.

"In conclusion, we reaffirm that Ukraine's security is inseparable from Europe's security. Guided by the principles of the Helsinki Final Act and the fundamental commitments of the OSCE, we remain committed to upholding the rules-based international order and respect for the sovereignty of states," the statement said.