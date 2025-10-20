Ukraine working with US to obtain necessary number of Patriot systems – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced ongoing cooperation with the United States to secure additional Patriot air defense systems.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the president’s evening address.

He said he had received a briefing from Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on the results of the latest Ramstein meeting and new agreements with international partners.

"There will be additional support packages. And separately — we are working very specifically with the United States to ensure that Ukraine can obtain the necessary number of Patriot systems. It’s a difficult task, but it is one of Ukraine’s security guarantees and will work long-term," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Читайте також на "Цензор.НЕТ": Україна та США готують контракт на закупівлю 25 систем Patriot, - Зеленський

The president recalled that during his visit to Washington, he held talks with defense companies producing the Patriot system and other weapons critical to Ukraine’s defense.

He added that American arms manufacturers are ready to cooperate with Ukraine but a political decision from the U.S. leadership is still required.

Read more: Tomahawk for Ukraine - key to accelerating end of war, - Times

What is known about the Patriot system

The Patriot is a high-tech integrated air and missile defense system developed in the United States and widely used by NATO members and U.S. allies.

Its main functions include intercepting enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones. It serves as a strategic defense tool to protect cities, military installations, and critical infrastructure.

Key advantages:

High accuracy and rapid response time;

Ability to intercept multiple targets of different types simultaneously;

Integration into a unified national air and missile defense network.

Patriot systems are deployed in many NATO countries, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Japan. In Ukraine, they form a crucial part of the nation’s missile defense during the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy thanks Merz for decision to supply Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems