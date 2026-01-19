Zelenskyy and Fedorov approve candidate for Air Force deputy commander

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov approved a candidate for a new deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the short-range air defense system.

The head of state said this on Telegram following a report by the head of the defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.

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Personnel changes in the Air Force

"A report by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. First, we approved personnel decisions that are meant to strengthen our defense, including the candidate for a new deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the short-range air defense system. The task is to transform the use of interceptors, the work of mobile fire groups, and other units so that it is 100% effective," the president said.

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Audit of weapons supplies

Zelenskyy said that the meeting also discussed an audit of the supply of weapons and necessary equipment to the troops.

"A guaranteed number of drones must be ensured for each combat brigade," the president emphasized.

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Combat operations

"Third, we are continuing to develop a system of technological control over the battlefield and the actual elimination of the occupier. The task is to launch tools for the fastest possible analysis of every enemy strike and every one of our combat operations," the head of state said.

Finally, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to everyone who provides the Ukrainian army with the most advanced solutions. According to him, these solutions will be presented soon.

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