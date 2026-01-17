Zelenskyy signed decision on sanctions and announced further sanctions measures

Today, January 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decision on sanctions against individuals who justify Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this in his address, according to Censor.NET.

New decision on sanctions

"I have also signed a new decision on sanctions – sanctions against those who justify aggression and are used by Russia in propaganda," he said.

In addition, the president agreed on the next steps for sanctions, emphasizing that decisions would be made soon.

Read more: There are instructions for Fedorov regarding work of Air Force and air defence. Decisions will be made, - Zelenskyy

Pressure on Russia

"Pressure on Russia must be maintained, and we will continue to work on synchronizing sanctions, not only the decisions of partners in our jurisdiction, but also Ukrainian sanctions decisions in the lists of partners. Already, a significant part of the personal sanctions of partners, as well as the lists against legal entities, are proposals from Ukraine," the president added.