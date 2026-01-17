There are instructions for Fedorov regarding work of Air Force and air defence. Decisions will be made, - Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced certain decisions regarding the work of the Air Force and the protection of the sky.
He announced this today while reporting on a special energy conference call, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"There are specific instructions for the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding the work of the Air Force and the protection of the sky. Decisions will be made," the head of state said.
No further information is available at this time.
What preceded it?
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password