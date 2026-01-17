There are instructions for Fedorov regarding work of Air Force and air defence. Decisions will be made, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced certain decisions regarding the work of the Air Force and the protection of the sky.

He announced this today while reporting on a special energy conference call, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"There are specific instructions for the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding the work of the Air Force and the protection of the sky. Decisions will be made," the head of state said.

No further information is available at this time.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy had once again attacked the energy sector. The situation is most difficult in the capital region.

It was also noted that 56,000 families were left without electricity in the Bucha district due to the Russian Federation's attack.

Read more: 96 enemy UAVs out of 115 were neutralized, there were hits at 11 locations, - Air Force