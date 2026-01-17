96 enemy UAVs out of 115 were neutralized, there were hits at 11 locations, - Air Force
On the night of January 17, 2026, Russian troops attacked with 115 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs, about 75 of which were "suicide drones."
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
How did our air defense system perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 96 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Consequences
Sixteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations.
"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" emphasize the Air Force.
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