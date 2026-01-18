Russia used more than 1,300 drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs and 29 missiles against Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine needs more protection, primarily missiles for air defence systems, due to constant Russian attacks. Over the past week, Russia has launched more than 1,300 drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles at Ukraine.

This was reported byPresident VolodymyrZelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation in the energy sector

Zelenskyy emphasised that the situation in the energy sector remains difficult, but everything is being done to restore it as quickly as possible.

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"Thank you to all our people, all the repair crews who are working around the clock to restore energy after the Russian strikes. In every city, in every community, in difficult weather conditions, you are restoring light, heat, and water supply. This is extremely difficult work, but it is precisely this work that gives our country the inner strength that supports our position in diplomacy," the president said.

Night shelling

He noted that Russia launched more than 200 strike drones at Ukraine during the night.

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" The regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa were under attack. Dozens of people were injured, including a child. As of now, we know that two people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he added.

Strengthening air defence

Zelenskyy said that in total, there were more than 1,300 strike drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles of various types this week.

"That is why Ukraine still needs more protection, above all, more missiles for its air defence systems. If Russia is deliberately dragging out the diplomatic process, the world's response must be decisive: more aid to Ukraine and more pressure on the aggressor. I would like to thank all our partners who are with us now, who are ready to help protect lives and strengthen Ukraine, to work together to restore security," the president emphasised.