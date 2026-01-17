There is sufficient information about Russian Federation preparing new attacks on our energy sector and infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Defence Intelligence, Oleh Ivashchenko, on the tasks set for the Russian army.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We do not see any willingness on the part of the aggressor to comply with any agreements and end the war. Instead, there is sufficient information about preparations for further Russian strikes on our energy sector and infrastructure, including facilities and networks that serve our nuclear power plants," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that every such Russian strike on the energy sector in the midst of such a harsh winter weakens and undermines the efforts of key countries, in particular the United States, to end this war.

"Ukraine is as constructive as possible in diplomacy, while Russia is focused only on attacks and mocking people. Our partners must draw the appropriate conclusions from this. We will share the available information with those in the world whose influence matters and can help," the president added.

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