Road closures in Kyiv due to blackout: DTEK called on residents of Troieshchyna not to interfere with energy workers

Following Russian attacks, the electricity supply situation in Troieshchyna, Kyiv, remains challenging.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by DTEK.

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Due to power outages, people blocked roads on 29 January, but energy workers are asking people not to interfere with repairs. The company is working around the clock to restore power supply in critical areas of the city.

Read more: Svyrydenko: This week has been one of most difficult for Ukrainian energy sector since blackout of 2022

Causes of accidents and the situation in Troieshchyna

DTEK explained that due to the lack of centralised heat supply, the networks are constantly overloaded. The electrical networks are not designed for the simultaneous use of heaters and powerful appliances. In the last week alone, there have been 26 accidents at substations in the area due to underground cables burning out.

Some repairs take up to two days, requiring considerable time and effort from energy workers.

"All efforts are now focused on repairing the damage and restoring power. We urge everyone not to interfere with the work of the repair crews," DTEK explained.

Read more: Kyiv has most difficult power situation. City authorities must act much faster, Zelenskyy says

Temporary schedules and advice for Kyiv residents

On the evening of 28 January, the company announced temporary power supply schedules starting at midnight on 29 January.

Despite the power shortage, energy workers managed to provide the available amount of electricity according to the schedule. Kyiv residents were warned that the situation remains difficult and could worsen due to new shelling or cold weather. Energy workers urge people to use powerful appliances in turns to avoid overloading the grid.

The day before, at a meeting of the Headquarters for the Elimination of the Consequences of the Emergency in the Electric Power Systems of Kyiv and the Region, a plan was developed to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources.

Read more: Over 700 buildings in Kyiv without heating, 243 in Kryvyi Rih – Zelenskyy