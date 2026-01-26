Svyrydenko: This week has been one of most difficult for Ukrainian energy sector since blackout of 2022

For the Ukrainian energy sector, this week has been one of the most difficult since the blackout of 2022.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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"This week has been one of the most difficult for the Ukrainian energy sector since the blackout of 2022. After two combined attacks on 20 and 23 January, against the backdrop of severe frosts and damage from previous shelling, the energy system has been under extreme strain," said the head of government.

Restoration of the power grid

According to her, after the first attack, up to 85% of consumers were left without power, but by the end of the week, 60% had already been restored. More than 180 teams of power engineers, utility workers and railway workers are working to restore power supply. During the week, divers from the State Emergency Service worked in icy water to repair the pipes of one of the thermal power plants.

"The government has maximised electricity imports and created conditions for the rapid connection of distributed generation. The Ministry of Economy is ready to process all requests from businesses on the 'Pulse' platform regarding the urgent connection of cogeneration plants," Svyrydenko said.

Operation of Unbreakable points

The Cabinet of Ministers also expanded the network of Unbreakable Points — support points will operate continuously for up to 48 hours.

In total, there are more than 10,600 points operating throughout the country, which were used by more than 130,000 people in a week.

In residential areas where houses do not have gas heating, hot meal points are operating.

Assistance to people with limited mobility

"Special attention is being paid to people with limited mobility. The Ministry of Social Policy is processing requests from such citizens by calling 112 as a matter of priority. Regular visits to such citizens have been organised to provide assistance in the absence of heat in their homes. The State Emergency Service has set up additional assistance points with beds for people with limited mobility," Svyrydenko said.

Read more: One-time payment and 0% loan for energy equipment: Svyrydenko announces support for businesses

Business support

In addition, the Prime Minister reminded about the introduction of business support programmes.

"Small and medium-sized businesses will receive additional support. Individual entrepreneurs in groups 2 and 3 who have at least one employee will be able to apply for a one-time grant of 7,500 to 15,000 hryvnia for generators, their repair and fuel. Entrepreneurs will be able to take out 0% loans to purchase energy equipment," said the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Svyrydenko announces deliveries of generators and transformers from Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Czech Republic

Assistance to communities

Svyrydenko also reported that this week, UAH 2.56 billion was allocated from the budget reserve fund for mobile power generation for regions with critical needs: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. Other support for affected communities and energy companies is provided through the hub at the Ministry of Energy and the State Emergency Service.

International support

In addition, following the "Energy Ramstein" meeting, the G7+ partners will soon transfer more than 6,000 units of large energy equipment to Ukraine for rapid repairs, as well as make additional contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Read more: Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are still without heat, - Klitschko