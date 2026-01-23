One-time payment and 0% loan for energy equipment: Svyrydenko announces support for businesses

The government is introducing additional support for entrepreneurs amid an emergency energy situation.

Cabinet of Ministers head Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Cabinet adopts support package

"Small and medium-sized businesses continue to operate despite emergency outages due to Russian shelling, and as a result, they incur additional costs. To help get through this difficult period, a support package was approved at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting," Svyrydenko said.

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Financial assistance

In particular, the government is introducing one-time financial assistance.

"Individual entrepreneurs in groups 2–3 who work in socially important sectors — catering establishments, pharmacies, coffee shops, grocery stores, bakeries, and other essential establishments and services — will be able to receive a one-time payment of UAH 7,500 to 15,000," the head of government said.

According to her, the amount of the payment will depend on the number of hired employees, provided there is at least one employee.

Applications can be submitted through the Diia portal. The funds can be used for:

purchasing and repairing energy equipment;

fuel for generators;

payment for electricity services.

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Loan for energy equipment

In addition, businesses will have access to a 0% loan to purchase energy equipment.

As Svyrydenko said, companies that meet the criteria of the 5–7–9% program will be able to take out a targeted loan to purchase generators and battery packs at a zero interest rate. The difference will be compensated by the state through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

"Loans are provided by nearly 50 partner banks of the 5–7–9 program for a term of up to three years. The maximum loan amount is up to UAH 10 million," the prime minister added.

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