About 200 residents of Khmelnytskyi protested against power outages: one person detained

On Wednesday, 21 January, residents of Khmelnytskyi took to the streets to protest against prolonged power cuts, blocking traffic on Kamianetska Street.

As of 6:20 p.m., nearly 200 people had joined the protest. They were located in various parts of the city — near Independence Square and at two intersections on Kamianetska Street, according to journalists from Suspilne, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Protest against power cuts: one person detained

In the morning, "Khmelnytskoblenergo" JSC published an updated schedule of hourly power cuts on 21 January in the Khmelnytskyi region. According to their data, the reason for the restrictions is the Russian Federation's massive attacks on energy infrastructure.

One participant in the protest against the prolonged power outage, which took place today, 21 January, in Khmelnytskyi, was taken to the police.

This was reported to Suspilne by Vira Mazur, communications inspector of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department.

According to her, law enforcement officers are currently working with him.

"They are establishing all the circumstances in order to provide the appropriate legal classification and make the appropriate procedural decision," explained Vira Mazur.

Suspilne Khmelnytskyi correspondents who were at the rally reported that the man who was taken to the police shouted profanities during the event and threatened to throw a grenade.

Read more: Almost 60% of Kyiv is without electricity, 4,000 houses are still without heat, - Zelenskyy

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult

Ukraine is currently dealing with the aftermath of Russia's constant attacks on energy infrastructure. Repair crews from the energy and heating companies are working non-stop, according to the Ministry of Energy's press centre.

The situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region remains difficult due to the additional load caused by the frosts. Emergency crews from other regions and Ukrzaliznytsia are involved in restoring electricity and heat.

Distribution system operators continue to apply network restrictions, and hourly power cut schedules are temporarily suspended.

Earlier, we reported that Ukrzaliznytsia is starting to import electricity to relieve the Ukrainian power system.

Read more: Kyiv may switch from emergency power cuts to "tough but predictable" schedules, - Shmyhal