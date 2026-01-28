Kyiv switches to temporary power outage schedules from midnight – DTEK

Starting at midnight on January 29, temporary electricity supply schedules will be introduced in Kyiv.

DTEK reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Kyiv switches to updated schedules

"Energy workers managed to do the impossible. Despite a severe electricity deficit in the capital, we are introducing schedules based on the amount of power we have," the company said.

DTEK warned that the schedules will be uneven across different districts due to the nature of the damage to the power system.

The schedules will also not be tied to the usual groups. Each building will have its own schedule. They will be available in the chatbot and on the website.

Situation remains difficult

The company stressed that the situation in the energy system remains difficult.

"Colder weather is ahead, and unfortunately, the risk of new strikes remains. Therefore, if the situation worsens, the capital will return to emergency outages. Conversely, if the energy situation stabilizes, we will return to the usual schedules with groups," the statement said.

DTEK also noted that during the first few days, the temporary schedules will be fine-tuned on the go, so inaccuracies are possible.

"We are launching the schedules as quickly as we can so that Kyiv residents have at least some basis for planning their day," the company added.

Read more: Kyiv has most difficult power situation. City authorities must act much faster, Zelenskyy says