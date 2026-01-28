Over 700 buildings in Kyiv without heating, 243 in Kryvyi Rih – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily teleconference. Reports were delivered on the consequences of Russian strikes and restoration work.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kyiv region

"A Russian drone hit a residential building in Bilohorodka, killing two people. My condolences to their families and loved ones. A four-year-old child was rescued. Assistance is being provided to those affected by this strike," the statement says.

Significant electricity disconnections for customers also continue in the Kyiv region. In Kyiv, it has been possible to partially reduce the number of buildings that are still without heating. As of today, there are more than 700 such buildings across three districts of the capital. Repair crews are working at full capacity.

Read more: 737 residential buildings in Kyiv are currently without heat, most of them in Troieschyna, - Klitschko

Zelenskyy stressed that crews from almost all over Ukraine have been engaged to help the capital. However, significantly greater speed is needed in decision-making at the city level in Kyiv.

Support and heating points

The Ministry of Internal Affairs delivered a report on assistance and hot meals at support and heating points:

"Over the past day, 6,200 people received hot meals. There is sufficient resource in reserve to, if necessary, increase the capacity of support and heating points, as well as the volume of hot meals," the president said.

Read more: Russian forces strike energy facility in Chernihiv region: power outages reported

Other regions

According to Zelenskyy, they separately discussed the situation in Kharkiv, the Sumy region, and Chernihiv.

In addition, work is ongoing in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian MLRS strike on the city.

"It was a strike directly on a residential area, and there are no military targets nearby. We will respond justly to Russia for this and other similar shelling," he stressed.

Read more: Kyiv temporarily restricts hot water in some residential buildings to restore heating – KCSA

The necessary forces have been engaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region for restoration after strikes on energy facilities. This concerns Synelnykove and Kamianske districts and Kryvyi Rih. As of this morning, 243 buildings in Kryvyi Rih were without heating.

"They also reported on the situation in Odesa and the region, the Kirovohrad region, the Poltava region, the Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, in Kherson and the Mykolaiv region. I am grateful to all employees of energy companies, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who are engaged in the work virtually around the clock and are restoring basic living conditions for people. Thank you to everyone who is truly with people and with their communities right now," Zelenskyy added.