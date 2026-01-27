Kyiv temporarily restricts hot water in some residential buildings to restore heating – KCSA

In Kyiv, hot water supply has been temporarily restricted in some residential buildings due to the difficult energy situation after massive Russian attacks.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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The city administration explained that after several massive enemy attacks, the capital is operating under difficult energy conditions and is taking emergency prevention measures.

In particular, hot water supply has been temporarily restricted in some residential buildings to redirect the freed-up heat capacity to restore centralized heating.

Read more: 1,200 high-rise buildings in Kyiv still without heating – Klytschko

The KCSA stressed that when air temperatures are low, restarting the heat supply system is technically difficult, especially in areas where the system has to be restarted more than once. In particular, this situation has developed in part of the housing stock in the Desnianskyi district, where heating is being restarted for the third time.

City authorities emphasized that the hot water restrictions do not apply to all of Kyiv’s housing stock, but only to buildings where it is technically necessary to restore heat supply.

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The KCSA said this step is forced and temporary and is aimed at handling the aftermath of enemy attacks, restoring heat supply in homes, and further stabilizing the operation of the energy system.