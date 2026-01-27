Enemy has struck DTEK’s energy facility in Odesa again: destruction is enormous

On the night of 27 January, the enemy repeatedly attacked the DTEK Odesa Power Grid energy facility in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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Strikes on the energy sector

As noted, the damage is extensive and repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order.

"Our teams began emergency repair work after receiving permission from rescue workers and the military. Specialists are inspecting the equipment, clearing debris, and then will begin repairs," DTEK added.

Read more: Significant electricity shortage in capital region, emergency power cuts in effect. New power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy

Emergency situation

It is also noted that on 27 January at 08:05 a.m., an emergency situation occurred on the equipment of another energy company. Customers in the Odesa region, in particular parts of the Peresypskyi and Khadzhibei districts of Odesa, were temporarily left without power.

Specialists are already working on site to fix the malfunction, restore critical infrastructure, and restore power to people's homes as soon as possible.

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