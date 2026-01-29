454 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troieshchyna, Klytschko says
As of now, 454 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Most buildings without heating are in Troieshchyna
"There are currently 454 residential buildings without heat in the capital. Most of them are in Troieshchyna. Today, during the day, the first more than 100 buildings in Troieshchyna were connected to heating," the statement reads.
Restoration work is ongoing
Municipal workers and energy specialists continue working to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents’ homes.
Background
- As a reminder, as of the second half of the day on January 28, it was reported that 639 residential buildings in the capital were still without heat.
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