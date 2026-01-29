454 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troieshchyna, Klytschko says

As of now, 454 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Most buildings without heating are in Troieshchyna

"There are currently 454 residential buildings without heat in the capital. Most of them are in Troieshchyna. Today, during the day, the first more than 100 buildings in Troieshchyna were connected to heating," the statement reads.

Restoration work is ongoing

Municipal workers and energy specialists continue working to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents’ homes.

Read more: Supermarkets in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district urged to switch to 24/7 operation

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