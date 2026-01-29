Lavrov rejects possibility of ceasefire in war against Ukraine

Russia has publicly rejected the possibility of a temporary ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov circulated by Russian media on January 29.

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The head of Russia’s foreign ministry said Moscow does not agree even to a short-term halt in hostilities. He claimed that any pause is allegedly used by Ukraine to strengthen its defenses.

Read more: Russia has no plans to attack NATO, we are ready to enshrine this in security guarantees, - Lavrov

Russia’s position on a ceasefire

Sergei Lavrov said the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire is unacceptable for Russia. He accused Ukraine and the West of using diplomatic pauses to supply weapons.

"The ceasefire that Zelenskyy is seeking is unacceptable to us," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that all previous diplomatic initiatives produced no results. At the same time, Russia ignores the absence of any real agreements on a ceasefire.

Lavrov once again repeated rhetoric about the alleged "loss of legitimacy" of the Ukrainian authorities. He referred to the events of 2014, calling them a "coup."

Read more: Kremlin is again talking about "threat from West"

According to the Financial Times, the issue may have been discussed at talks in Abu Dhabi. It concerned a mutual commitment to refrain from strikes on energy facilities.

Peace talks in the UAE

Watch more: Lavrov: "Demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending war. VIDEO