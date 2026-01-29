Lavrov rejects possibility of ceasefire in war against Ukraine
Russia has publicly rejected the possibility of a temporary ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov circulated by Russian media on January 29.
The head of Russia’s foreign ministry said Moscow does not agree even to a short-term halt in hostilities. He claimed that any pause is allegedly used by Ukraine to strengthen its defenses.
Russia’s position on a ceasefire
Sergei Lavrov said the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire is unacceptable for Russia. He accused Ukraine and the West of using diplomatic pauses to supply weapons.
"The ceasefire that Zelenskyy is seeking is unacceptable to us," Lavrov said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that all previous diplomatic initiatives produced no results. At the same time, Russia ignores the absence of any real agreements on a ceasefire.
Lavrov once again repeated rhetoric about the alleged "loss of legitimacy" of the Ukrainian authorities. He referred to the events of 2014, calling them a "coup."
- According to the Financial Times, the issue may have been discussed at talks in Abu Dhabi. It concerned a mutual commitment to refrain from strikes on energy facilities.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
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