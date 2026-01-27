Ukraine and Russia held bilateral meetings during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, - Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that during the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi last week, bilateral meetings between Ukrainian and Russian delegations also took place without the participation of the US.
He spoke about this in an interview with European Truth, according to Censor.NET.
Bilateral negotiations were
Sybiha recalled that the negotiations in Abu Dhabi were announced primarily as trilateral talks. At the same time, in response to a question from the publication about whether there was also a bilateral Ukrainian-Russian track, the foreign minister confirmed: "There were meetings between members of the delegation."
However, Sybiha did not elaborate on the details, but added that "the negotiations are complex."
Trilateral peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States is preliminarily scheduled for Sunday, February 1.
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