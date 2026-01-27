Ukraine and Russia held bilateral meetings during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that during the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi last week, bilateral meetings between Ukrainian and Russian delegations also took place without the participation of the US.

He spoke about this in an interview with European Truth, according to Censor.NET.

Bilateral negotiations were

Sybiha recalled that the negotiations in Abu Dhabi were announced primarily as trilateral talks. At the same time, in response to a question from the publication about whether there was also a bilateral Ukrainian-Russian track, the foreign minister confirmed: "There were meetings between members of the delegation."

However, Sybiha did not elaborate on the details, but added that "the negotiations are complex."

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Trilateral peace talks in the UAE