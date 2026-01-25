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News Peace negotiations Russia’s occupation of ZNPP
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Moscow proposes to divide the electricity of Zaporizhzhia NPP between Ukraine and Russia, - Politico

ZNPP

Negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi focused mainly on economic issues.

This was stated by American officials, according to Censor.NET, citing Politico.

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As noted, Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet next week in Abu Dhabi for a new round of peace talks. It is also claimed that "two days of meetings this week did not yield any concrete results."

"Much of this week's talks focused on the economy, as well as the question of who controls the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops. No agreement was reached, but the desire supported by Moscow is for Ukraine and Russia to share the production of electricity from this plant, which is the largest in Europe.

There is currently no official information regarding the discussion of the ZNPP issue.

Read more: US believes that meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is "very close," - Axios

Peace talks in the UAE

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
  • Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
  • Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
  • According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
  • The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

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UAE (70) negotiations (1513) Zaporizhia NPP (528)
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