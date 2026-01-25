Moscow proposes to divide the electricity of Zaporizhzhia NPP between Ukraine and Russia, - Politico

Negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi focused mainly on economic issues.

This was stated by American officials, according to Censor.NET, citing Politico.

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As noted, Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet next week in Abu Dhabi for a new round of peace talks. It is also claimed that "two days of meetings this week did not yield any concrete results."

"Much of this week's talks focused on the economy, as well as the question of who controls the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops. No agreement was reached, but the desire supported by Moscow is for Ukraine and Russia to share the production of electricity from this plant, which is the largest in Europe.

There is currently no official information regarding the discussion of the ZNPP issue.

Read more: US believes that meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is "very close," - Axios

Peace talks in the UAE