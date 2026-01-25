US believes that meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is "very close," - Axios

Washington officials believe that the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was a significant step toward the next stage of negotiations.

This was reported by Axios, citing American and Ukrainian officials, according to Censor.NET.

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The parties are getting closer to a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

"We are very close to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy," said one of the American officials.

The official suggested that if the next trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi brings more progress, it could lead to a meeting between the parties in Moscow or Kyiv.

"We believe that these meetings should take place before the leaders meet. We don't think it's far off. If we continue on the current path, we will get there," the American official said.

Read also: No compromise reached in Abu Dhabi talks. US and Russia put pressure on Ukraine, - Reuters

All issues were discussed

US officials said that during the two-day talks, all issues were discussed – "Russia's territorial claims in Donbas, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and what steps to de-escalate the conflict will be necessary for both sides to make it clear that the war is over and will not resume."

It is noted that Kushner, Witkoff, and other members of the American delegation moved between different rooms where the Russian-Ukrainian working group meetings were held.

"Everything was discussed. No one on either side was embarrassed by the discussions. We left no question unaddressed and did not have to push anyone. We saw great respect in the room because they were really looking for a solution," the American official said.

Read more: Next round of talks between US, Ukraine, and Russia will take place on 1 February, - Axios

Joint lunch

The publication also writes that at the end of the second day of negotiations, the three teams gathered for a joint lunch.

"There was a moment when everyone looked almost like friends. I felt hope," said the American official.

"Everything went as well as we could have hoped. We are pleased with where we are now," added another American official.

For his part, the Ukrainian official said that although "significant progress" had been made, it was still unclear whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin really wanted to end the war and whether he would give his negotiators the authority to conclude an agreement. According to him, "it is too early to draw conclusions."

Earlier, it was reported that during the negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian delegation met with the Russian delegation in a bilateral format, without the Americans.

What preceded this?

Read also: Vitkoff: The talks in Abu Dhabi were very constructive, we agreed to continue next week