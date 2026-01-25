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Witkoff: Talks in Abu Dhabi were very constructive, and it was agreed to continue next week
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the two-day talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi "were very constructive".
He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Constructive talks
"On Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia, which was kindly hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The talks were very constructive, and it was agreed to continue them next week in Abu Dhabi," Witkoff said.
He added that "President Trump and his entire team are committed to achieving peace in this war."
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).
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