Witkoff: Talks in Abu Dhabi were very constructive, and it was agreed to continue next week

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the two-day talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi "were very constructive".

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Constructive talks

"On Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia, which was kindly hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The talks were very constructive, and it was agreed to continue them next week in Abu Dhabi," Witkoff said.

He added that "President Trump and his entire team are committed to achieving peace in this war."

Read more: Next round of talks between US, Ukraine and Russia will take place on 1 February, - Axios

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: Zelenskyy on trilateral talks in UAE: Discussions were constructive, further meetings possible next week