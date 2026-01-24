Zelenskyy on trilateral talks in UAE: Discussions were constructive, further meetings possible next week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the trilateral talks in the UAE "constructive."

He announced this following the results of the Ukrainian delegation's report after the conclusion of negotiations, according to Censor.NET.

The talks were constructive

Our delegation reported that the meetings in the Emirates had concluded. This was the first such format in quite a long time—two days of trilateral meetings. We managed to discuss many issues, and it is important that the talks were constructive," the president noted.

Who was at the negotiations

Zelenskyy noted that negotiations continued, in particular, with the participation of the military of the three parties.

Representing Ukraine today were Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andrii Hnativ, Davyd Arakhamia, Serhii Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

On the American side were Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Dan Driscoll, Alex Grinkevich, and Josh Grunbaum.

Representatives of military intelligence and the army were present on the Russian side.

Read more: Talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended, - media

What did you talk about?

"The main focus of the discussions was on the possible parameters for ending the war. I really appreciate that there is an awareness of the need for American monitoring and control over the process of ending the war and ensuring real security. The American side raised the issue of possible formats for establishing the parameters for ending the war and the security conditions necessary for this," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, following the meetings held over the past few days, all parties agreed to report to their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and to coordinate further steps with their leaders.

The military identified a list of issues for a possible next meeting.

Next meeting

Provided that we are ready to move forward – and Ukraine is ready – further meetings will take place, potentially next week. I look forward to receiving a personal report from the delegation upon its return," the president said.

He also thanked the UAE and personally President Al Nahyan for their mediation and willingness to host further meetings: "Ukraine is working for peace and security. Thank you to everyone who is helping!"

What preceded it?