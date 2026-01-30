History with Greenland can be used against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the story with Greenland could be used to take territory away from Ukraine.

The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Greenland

According to the president, the story with Greenland is a specific one.

"Which they can use tomorrow to take territory away from us and recognize it de jure. We need to look at it this way," he explained.

"And when several dozen soldiers are sent to support Denmark, then... What does that mean? What signal does that send? God will judge them. That's NATO, the whole of NATO. We're not part of that. I'm thinking about Ukraine at the moment," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Principle of self-determination cannot be applied to Crimea and Donbas, Guterres rejected Russia’s attempts to justify occupation

US plans for Greenland

Recall that in early January 2025, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, 2025, Trump said that the US was ready to accept Greenland into its territory if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."

In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.

On January 9, 2026, US President Donald Trump once again expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. He stated that he would like to conclude the deal in an easy manner.

On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, in light of these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were supposed to take effect on February 1.

Read more: Principle of self-determination cannot be applied to Crimea and Donbas, Guterres rejected Russia’s attempts to justify occupation